Coronation Street fans back Eva’s revenge plan against cheating Aidan

Coronation Street fans have shared their excitement and approval over Eva Price’s plans for revenge against her cheating fiance Aidan Connor.

Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) recently learned that Aidan (Shayne Ward) has been cheating on her for some time with her friend Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), and has now decided to trick him into thinking she is pregnant.

After initially being upset by the news, Aidan changed his tune, promising to get Eva an engagement ring, and look after her and the baby.

Eva Price and Aidan Connor (ITV)

Eva was then seen telling Leanne Tilsley (Jane Danson) that she plans to “string him along” by way of revenge.

She added: “I’m going to rinse him for everything he’s got. And I’m going to enjoy every piggin’ minute of it.”

Now that Eva has pledged to do everything to squeeze money out of Aidan, fans have aired their support and overall positive response to her plan of attack.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Yes Eva, rinse him for all he’s got! #Corrie.”

Another said: “My hubby agrees with you Eva u fleece him for everything #Corrie.”

“Take ‘im t’cleaners, Eva! Not that he’ll ever be clean, but give it a blummin’ good go, anyway! #EvaTheDiva #Corrie,” one enthused.

Another added: “Eva… the girl who used to be ditsy suddenly got clever. Be afraid Aiden, very afraid. #Corrie.”

The overall consensus was that she was in the right to get him back after his deception, and that fans were keen to see the next few episodes play out.

One said: “YES EVA!! Fighting talk …Is it Monday yet #corrie.”

Another agreed, writing: “@itvcorrie cannot wait for Eva’s revenge next week! #Corrie.”