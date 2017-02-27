Corkman gets adorable surprise from Phil Coulter after he covers his classic live on radio

You may have come across this Corkman's cover of Phil Coulter’s classic ‘The Town I loved so Well’ on the interweb over the last few days.

Alan J Raymond, a baker by profession, uploaded the cover to Facebook and so far has been seen over 8.8K times.

PJ Coogan, presenter of The Opinion Line on Corks 96FM, saw Alan’s video and set about inviting him into studio to perform.

What Alan didn't know is that Phil Coulter had previously been a studio guest - and PJ set up a surprise for him at the end of the show..

The legendary songwriter was on the end of the phone, when Alan's performance was over with some advice for him.

Bless.

H/T: Cork's 96FM.