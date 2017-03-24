Cork singer, Stephaine Rainey unveils powerful mental health awareness video

Stephanie Rainey, a name rapidly climbing up the ranks in the world of Irish music.

Her new song, '100 Like Me' has stormed the charts since its release and now it’s music video has been getting a lot of attention due to it's powerful message.

The video explores a variety of different areas of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression using thirteen strangers.

Each person featured, including mental health vloggers Johnny Benjamin and Laura Lejeune, using the platfrom to tell their own story.

With phrases such as “reach out, you are not alone”, “embrace the highs and lows” and “fall down seven times, get up eight” making apperances throughtout the video, it hopes to help others sufferers with their rehabilitation.

Powerful.