Cork singer songwriter to support Emelí Sande

Cork born singer songwriter Stephanie Rainey will support Emeli Sandé on her Live at the Marquee Cork debut performance on July 10.

You may have come across her single, '100 Like Me' - a single that has stormed the charts since its release and now it’s music video has been getting a lot of attention due to it's powerful message.

The video explores a variety of different areas of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression using thirteen strangers.

The singer took the Facebook live to announce that she would be opening for the powerhouse singer in the Cork venue, as well as giving a cheeky plug to her newest single, Nothing of You Left to Love.

Tickets for the gig are now on sale, available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.