Cork mourns as Michael Twomey of Cha & Miah fame passes away
16/08/2017 - 13:08:50Back to Showbiz Home
Cork actor Michael Twomey, best known as one half of Cha & Miah, has passed away.
Mr Twomey received the Freedom of Cork in 2013 and was deeply involved in Cork theatre scene.
Mr Twomey will be most remembered for his part in the iconic Cha and Miah sketches.
More as we get it ...
Sad to hear of the death of Michael Twomey, of Cha and Miah fame. Deeply involved in Cork theatre, he will be missed. #RIP— Dan Boyle (@sendboyle) August 16, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here