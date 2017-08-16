Cork mourns as Michael Twomey of Cha & Miah fame passes away

Back to Showbiz Home

Cork actor Michael Twomey, best known as one half of Cha & Miah, has passed away.

Mr Twomey received the Freedom of Cork in 2013 and was deeply involved in Cork theatre scene.

Mr Twomey will be most remembered for his part in the iconic Cha and Miah sketches.

 

More as we get it ...


KEYWORDS: Michael Twomey, Cha and Miah

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz