Cork International Choral Festival looks set to delight with array of events starting tomorrow

The Cork International Choral Festival opens this Wednesday.

The festival looks set to delight as it opens with a Gala Concert at Cork's City Hall.

The Concert will feature the world-renowned Verdi's Requiem with the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra and a Festival Chorus comprising of Cantairí Mhuscraí, Cór Cois Abhann and East Cork Choral Society. It will be conducted by Keith Pascoe.

Verdi's Requiem is one of those pieces of the classical repertoire that is known to far more people than they even realize, it's set to bring the 2017 Cork International Choral Festival to a wonderful start.

Over 94% of the Festival is completely free of charge to the public. Tickets, from €17, for the Opening Gala and the 5 other Gala events are available for purchase online and from The Everyman, McCurtain Street.

For the full festival programme see www.corkchoral.ie.

Some events taking place this week include...

Wednesday 11am

Primary Schools Choir Competition, Cork City Hall. The Festival's National Schools Competition is a platform for primary school choirs from all over the country to compete in Ireland's foremost choral festival, while seeing, learning from and mingling with the many talented international choirs that also take part.

Thursday 11am

Post-primary school choirs from all over the country will compete in the Post-Primary Equal Voice Competition at Cork City Hall.

Thursday 1pm

The Grammy award-winning group The Swingles will conduct an 'Art of Capella' Workshop at the Cork School of Music, as part of the Festival's free three-day Choral Symposium, which included numerous workshops and a range of interesting talks and practical sessions on choral practice.

Thursday 8pm

A Gala Concert with the Grammy award winning group, The Swingles, at Cork City Hall.

Friday 2-5pm

A seminar on New Choral Music will take place with Chamber Choir Ireland and Paul Hillier at Cork School of Music. This is free to attend.

Friday 7.30pm

Chamber Choir Ireland, the Choral Festival's choir-in-residence, will perform 'The Great Mystery' Gala concert at St Fin Barre's Cathedral. The concert will premiere two new commissions from David Fennessy and John Lonergan.

Friday 10.30pm

New Dublin Voices, an internationally acclaimed award-winning chamber choir, will perform a gala concert 'Evocations' at the Cathedral of St. Mary and St. Anne.

Saturday 12pm

Conductor and composer Gemma Sugrue will lead this year's Big Sing in Cork City Hall. This big and bright participatory singing event ensures everyone gets the opportunity to sing in the festival. All are welcome to attend this free event.

Saturday 3pm and 8pm

Hear from some of the world's top amateur choirs competing for the Fleischmann International Trophy, one of the most prestigious choral prizes in Europe at the 2017 International Fleishmann Gala Concert at Cork City Hall.

Sunday 5.15pm

The 2017 Cork International Choral Festival's Awards Ceremony will take place in Cork City Hall.

Sunday 8pm

The Closing Gala Concert will take place in Cork City Hall with International choirs presenting choral music representative of their musical and cultural backgrounds in a joyful celebration of song and colour.