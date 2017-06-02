Cork duo Lords of Strut bow out of Britain's Got Talent semi-finals

They put quite a spin on the show.

80s inspired comedy dance duo tried to change people's lives with their moves but it wasn't enough to see them through to the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Famous Seamus and SeanTastic, as they are known, strutted their stuff on the BGT stage to Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round" and they certainly left the audience impressed.

However, their efforts weren't enough as comedian Daliso Chaponda and the Missing People Choir advanced to Saturday's final.