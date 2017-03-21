Cork comedy trio's debut short film to hit the film festival circuit

A comedy troupe based in Cork is set to release their first short film.

The CCCahoots production, 'FitzGibbons’ Budget Funerals' will be released onto the national and international Film Festival circuit.

The short film is a mockumentary about a Cork family who have detected a gap in the market for affordable funeral services. With a documentary crew on the premises, and a eye catching advert in the local paper, all FitzGibbons’ Budget Funerals need now is their first customer.

Written and directed by Tadgh Hickey, Laura O'Mahony and Dominic McHale, who star in the short film, 'FitzGibbons’ Budget Funerals' features an all-star cast and crew who also worked on popular Cork film, The Young Offenders.

​Screenshot from 'FitzGibbons’ Budget Funerals'

"It was almost surreal to direct my first short film with such an incredible cast and crew. Paddy [Jordan] and the CCCahoots troupe were essentially directing with me so it was a cushy little number truth be told," said Hickey.

"We believe this is one of the strongest things CCCahoots have done and we can’t wait for people to see it."

This is Hickey’s first venture into film as director, having directed all of CCCahoots’ viral online video content over the last couple of years.

The film is supported by RTÉ.

CCCahoots are currently developing their first sitcom with RTÉ, as well as preparing for their first national tour.

"CCCahoots are one of the brightest and most original comedy prospects RTE have had in recent years," said RTÉ's head of comedy, Eddie Doyle.

For more details visit www.cccahoots.com.