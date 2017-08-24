Cork blogger among the Irish celebs starring in RTÉ’s 60 new shows
24/08/2017 - 15:22:41Back to Showbiz Home
The evenings are getting a little darker, the weather is getting damp and dreary and you’re digging into that wardrobe for your ‘big jacket’ - that can only mean one thing, it’s ‘back to school time’.
And there’s nothing that confirms that more than the release of the RTÉ autumn/winter schedule.
This year's line-up boasts over 60 new shows and series across factual, entertainment, arts, comedy, lifestyle and drama programming.
Speaking at the launch RTÉ’s Director-General, Dee Forbes, said, "This autumn and winter RTÉ will offer big, beautiful and captivating natural history programmes; a strong line-up of female led- dramas; and a range of ambitious, incisive documentaries that tell Ireland's story."
"RTÉ is making new comedy with new young writers; RTÉ is bringing the arts to big audiences through a host of new authored documentaries; RTÉ is partnering with more national cultural institutions and organisations than ever before.
New series’
Acceptable Risk, a new drama series starring Elaine Cassidy.
The Young Offenders - the hit Irish movie will also come to the small screen in a six part series, filmed on location in Cork and commissioned by BBC3 and BBC comedy in association with RTÉ.
Dermot Bannon’s Superhomes, which will see Ireland’s favourite architect travel to America for a two-part series looking at American superhomes.
Salon Confidential, a four-part series starring Cork blogger Lisa Jordan and Taylor Swift’s Irish hairdresser Gareth Bromell.
Set in a Dublin salon where the hairdressers and barbers not only revamp customers’ hair, they restyle their life.
So the news is out!!!! I am staring in a new show on RTÉ along side these incredible people... i have been secretly filming for months and I am so glad to finally share the news with you all! I am nervous... it is totally out of my comfort zone but I know I have the support from my family and you guys 🙌🏻💓 #salonconfidential
Nowhere Fast - six-part comedy about the boomerang generation written and starring comedian, Alison Spittle.
RTÉ One documentary, tackling the topic of gambling starring Baz Ashmawy.
Returning series’
Dancing with the Stars
Today with Maura and Daithí
Celebrity Operation Transformation
First Dates Ireland
Room to Improve with it’s new clients including Daniel and Majella O’Donnell.
Home of the Year
Getaways (new presenter Tommy Bowe)
Desperate Houses (new presenter Roisín Murphy)
Operation Transformation
Striking Out starring Amy Huberman
Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope
Bridget & Eamon
Say Yes to the Dress Ireland.
And of course, The Late Late Show.
Join the conversation - comment here