Cork blogger among the Irish celebs starring in RTÉ’s 60 new shows

The evenings are getting a little darker, the weather is getting damp and dreary and you’re digging into that wardrobe for your ‘big jacket’ - that can only mean one thing, it’s ‘back to school time’.

And there’s nothing that confirms that more than the release of the RTÉ autumn/winter schedule.

This year's line-up boasts over 60 new shows and series across factual, entertainment, arts, comedy, lifestyle and drama programming.

Speaking at the launch RTÉ’s Director-General, Dee Forbes, said, "This autumn and winter RTÉ will offer big, beautiful and captivating natural history programmes; a strong line-up of female led- dramas; and a range of ambitious, incisive documentaries that tell Ireland's story."

"RTÉ is making new comedy with new young writers; RTÉ is bringing the arts to big audiences through a host of new authored documentaries; RTÉ is partnering with more national cultural institutions and organisations than ever before.

New series’

Acceptable Risk, a new drama series starring Elaine Cassidy.

The Young Offenders - the hit Irish movie will also come to the small screen in a six part series, filmed on location in Cork and commissioned by BBC3 and BBC comedy in association with RTÉ.

Dermot Bannon’s Superhomes, which will see Ireland’s favourite architect travel to America for a two-part series looking at American superhomes.

Salon Confidential, a four-part series starring Cork blogger Lisa Jordan and Taylor Swift’s Irish hairdresser Gareth Bromell.

Set in a Dublin salon where the hairdressers and barbers not only revamp customers’ hair, they restyle their life.

So the news is out!!!! I am staring in a new show on RTÉ along side these incredible people... i have been secretly filming for months and I am so glad to finally share the news with you all! I am nervous... it is totally out of my comfort zone but I know I have the support from my family and you guys 🙌🏻💓 #salonconfidential A post shared by Lisa Jordan (@justjordan.ie) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

Nowhere Fast - six-part comedy about the boomerang generation written and starring comedian, Alison Spittle.

RTÉ One documentary, tackling the topic of gambling starring Baz Ashmawy.

Returning series’

Dancing with the Stars

Some incredible lifts and just an outstanding show dance from @omahonyaidan & @valeriamilova. Their first 30! A post shared by Dancing With The Stars Ireland (@dwtsirl) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Today with Maura and Daithí

Celebrity Operation Transformation

First Dates Ireland

Room to Improve with it’s new clients including Daniel and Majella O’Donnell.

Dermot Bannon is making over Daniel O'Donnell's house and is feeling the pressure! #rtenewseason A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Daniel O'Donnell is getting ready to let Dermot Bannon makeover his home in #RoomtoImprove! #rtenewseason A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

Home of the Year

Getaways (new presenter Tommy Bowe)

Desperate Houses (new presenter Roisín Murphy)

Operation Transformation

Striking Out starring Amy Huberman

Striking Out is back and @amy_huberman tells us what's next for Tara! #rtenewseason A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope

Bridget & Eamon

Say Yes to the Dress Ireland.

And of course, The Late Late Show.