Corin Hardy to direct The Conjuring spinoff

British director Corin Hardy is set to helm The Nun, the second spinoff film from horror franchise The Conjuring, as noted in an article from Deadline.

Featuring a script from Gary Dauberman and The Conjuring director James Wan, The Nun will focus on the ghostly nun who haunts Vera Farmiga’s character in The Conjuring 2.

This is the second spinoff film from The Conjuring franchise, which has grossed $897 million worldwide so far.

The first spinoff, Annabelle, was a success at the box office and a sequel to it will arrive in cinemas August 11.