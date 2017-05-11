Conrad Hilton bailed to psychiatric hospital after 'Bentley Continental theft'

Conrad Hilton, the heir to the hotel empire and younger brother of reality star Paris, has been bailed to a psychiatric hospital after allegedly breaching a restraining order.

The 23-year-old allegedly took a Bentley Continental from the house of an ex-girlfriend’s father before driving to another home in the Hollywood Hills to find her.

He is the younger brother of Paris Hilton (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Hilton was visibly agitated at a court appearance on Wednesday and was seen shouting to people in the public gallery.

Judge Mark Hanasono granted him bail set at 90,000 dollars (£70,000) on the condition he is placed in the Menninger Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Hilton was represented by Robert Shapiro whose clients have included OJ Simpson and Phil Spector.

Under Shapiro’s instruction, Hilton declined to enter a plea at the hearing in the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles.

Hilton, of LA, is charged with taking a car, two counts of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order and one of contempt of court.

Hotel Heir Charged with Taking Vehicle, Disobeying Court Orders https://t.co/AgXGkX5OuF @LAPDHollywood — LA District Attorney (@LADAOffice) May 9, 2017

If convicted, he faces four years in jail, prosecutors say.

The great-grandson of the hotel magnate of the same name has previously served two months in jail for using cocaine while on probation for threatening British Airways flight attendants.

He will return to the court on June 29.