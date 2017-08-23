Conor McGregor’s dad’s Instagram shows his tastes are just as extravagant as his son’s
23/08/2017 - 15:50:29Back to Showbiz Home
Conor McGregor has achieved a reputation for being suitably extra – stepping out in exquisitely tailored suits, pulling up at gyms in bright green Lamborghinis, holding his baby in a really amusing way.
And it seems the origins for his flamboyance aren’t so difficult to track.
The Notorious’s dad Tony is also pretty big on Instagram – and a look at his page reveals a few similarities.
Take this credit card holder etched with 24-carat gold that will be a very expensive waste if his son fails to beat Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The social media profile, where McGregor Snr has racked up 20,000 followers, reveals a few things. Like a love of yachts.
Cars.
His son.
And the finer things in life.
Like his son, the older McGregor is also partial to a selfie from strange angles.
And for anyone who was wondering how that cute boxer Benji McGregor bought his parents was getting on – wonder no more.
Tony revealed earlier this week there had been contact from Conor, or the McGregor camp at least, requesting all of his belts – the featherweight and lightweight belts he won in the UFC, and the same belts he won in UK promotion Cage Warriors.
So if his dad’s Instagram is anything to go by, expect McGregor to walk out on Saturday night proudly displaying all of his achievements.
And there are a lot of them.
Join the conversation - comment here