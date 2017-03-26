Congratulations flood in to new parents Cheryl and Liam

Family, friends and fans of Cheryl and Liam Payne have been offering their congratulations to the new parents.

Cheryl announced on Saturday that she had given birth to her first child on Wednesday, a baby boy who currently has no name, and warm wishes began flooding in at the news.

Liam and Cheryl are parents (PA)

Her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle tweeted a sweet message.

Congratulations @cherylofficial I am so so happy for you & your precious little boy & family! Sending you loads of love! 💙💝 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) March 25, 2017

Liam’s mother, Karen Payne, shared the same photo as the couple had to announce the birth and captioned it: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers over the world.”

She also updated her Instagram bio to read “A proud mum The happiest granny” and in another Instagram update wrote about how pleased she was to have a grandson.

❤️ A post shared by Karen Payne (@realkarenpayne) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Fans were also quick to congratulate the couple.

Can't wait to see Cheryl's and Liam's baby 😫😫 — Melissa💃🏼 (@melissa_rossie) March 25, 2017

Congrats to Cheryl and Liam on the birth of your baby boy your gonna make wonderful parents ❤️💙❤️ @CherylOfficial xx — Paul Wheeler (@Paulwheeler19) March 25, 2017

I can only imagine how adorable Cheryl & Liam's baby is 😩 — 🌹 (@KatysCandyFloss) March 25, 2017

But some One Direction fans pointed out that there was an unfortunate timing clash with Payne’s bandmate Harry Styles seeming to have announced his solo work.

The singer had posted three completely blank white photos to Instagram, which he had flagged up with fans on his Twitter account.

CHERYL GAVE BIRTH TO A BEAUTIFUL BABY BOY AND ANNOUCED IT TODAY BUT HARRY IS GIVING BIRTH TO HIS FIRST SOLO MATERIAL RIGHT NOW#HS1isComing — Hendall (@xhendallx2) March 25, 2017

Cheryl gave birth to Liam's baby and harry post a row of blank photos... it's been eventful — Lily Kingsnorth 💞 (@lilsxo_) March 25, 2017