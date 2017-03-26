Congratulations flood in to new parents Cheryl and Liam

Back to Showbiz Home

Family, friends and fans of Cheryl and Liam Payne have been offering their congratulations to the new parents.

Cheryl announced on Saturday that she had given birth to her first child on Wednesday, a baby boy who currently has no name, and warm wishes began flooding in at the news.

Liam Payne and Cheryl
Liam and Cheryl are parents (PA)

Her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle tweeted a sweet message.

Liam’s mother, Karen Payne, shared the same photo as the couple had to announce the birth and captioned it: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers over the world.”

She also updated her Instagram bio to read “A proud mum The happiest granny” and in another Instagram update wrote about how pleased she was to have a grandson.

❤️

A post shared by Karen Payne (@realkarenpayne) on

Fans were also quick to congratulate the couple.

But some One Direction fans pointed out that there was an unfortunate timing clash with Payne’s bandmate Harry Styles seeming to have announced his solo work.

The singer had posted three completely blank white photos to Instagram, which he had flagged up with fans on his Twitter account.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, UK, Cheryl, Family, Harry Styles, Karen Payne, Liam Payne, Nadine Coyle

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz