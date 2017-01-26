Congratulations Alex Jones! One Show presenter welcomes a son

Alex Jones had some exciting news to share with One Show viewers tonight – she has given birth to a baby boy.

The presenter, currently on maternity leave from the show, called up co-host Matt Baker to pass on her happy news with the phone call taking place live on air.

She said: “I do have some news – our beautiful, healthy little baby boy was born. We’re absolutely delighted – we’re completely in love with him. It’s the most wonderful feeling.”

Alex has shared happy news (Ian West/PA)

She added that there was no name yet, saying: “We’re a bit behind on the whole names thing.”

Talking about the birth, Alex told viewers: “It was all very straightforward, Charlie was with me, Mum and Dad were in the waiting room because we didn’t know whether it was a boy or a girl, so that was a lovely bit of news.

Alex says it’s the happiest of times (Ian West/PA)

“The last four days have been heaven – we’re in a bubble, the three of us, and it’s just the best time.”

Alex also tweeted her big news.

We are so happy to share the news that our beautiful baby boy was born on Sunday morning, 7lbs 11. Charlie and I are head over heels in love — Alex Jones (@MissAlexjones) January 26, 2017

It is the 39-year-old’s first child with partner Charlie Thomson.