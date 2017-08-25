Competition hots up as CBB winner is announced tonight

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2017 will be crowned tonight as the Channel 5 reality show reaches its big final.

The final housemates vying for the title are Sarah Harding, Jemma Lucy, Sam Thompson, Derek Acorah, Amelia Lily and Chad Johnson after EastEnders star Shaun Williamson was given the boot in a shock eviction on Thursday night.

But the final decision rests among viewers, who have been given their chance to vote for who they want to see leave the house last.

As the competition began to seriously hot up, former housemates made a surprise visit to the house to greet the remaining stars and challenge them to cheeky games.

Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson was thrilled to hear from his favourite friend Jordan Davies, but it soon led to trouble when the Ex On The Beach star forced him into a romantic date with Lily.

When things got complicated, Thompson officially declared their growing “will they, won’t they” romance over.

Debate has already kicked off among viewers about who should win, with opinions particularly divided over Harding.

The former Girls Aloud singer has sparked outrage among housemates and show fans throughout her time on the show with her tearful outbursts and drama with Johnson.

Viewer Pierce commented: “Sarah, she deserves it.. Brought romance, entertainment, emotion, drama and she’s showed she’s great ☺️She should be proud regardless.”

Luce, on the other hand, wrote: “I would like to see Chad win but honestly wouldn’t mind if Jemma/Amelia or Sam won. Just don’t want a predictable Sarah win.”

The Celebrity Big Brother 2017 showdown will kick off at 9pm on Channel 5 on Friday.