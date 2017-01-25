Commuters were a little confused after an 8ft Jeremy Clarkson bust was paraded through London

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has one of the biggest heads in television — if Wednesday morning is anything to judge by.

A giant bust of the ex-Top Gear host was driven through London alongside similar statues of his co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.

Not every day you see @JeremyClarkson paraded around London as part of a convoy of stone heads... pic.twitter.com/HGbhgJOyxg — Charlie Eastaugh (@inapposite) January 25, 2017

Pretty sure just seen @JeremyClarkson's head and right shoulder drive past our office in Bloomsbury! @thegrandtour #grandtour pic.twitter.com/rYiJISpWlt — HelenGrahamHouse (@HghHouse) January 25, 2017

@JeremyClarkson Quite alarming to look out of the office window to see a 10ft statue of your and the boy's heads! pic.twitter.com/UPjU9dCgy8 — Sarah Wilmott (@ScaryWillie) January 25, 2017

It was quite a terrifying and surprising sight.

@JeremyClarkson this was slightly scary on the commute pic.twitter.com/wcOaFAn4ta — Ben Robinson (@BenRobinson00) January 25, 2017

@JeremyClarkson this is a terrifying image to look up to in traffic pic.twitter.com/wl1ZEA9N3B — mike jones (@preach89_) January 25, 2017

Casual Wednesday with @JeremyClarkson passing by the office 👀 pic.twitter.com/wannxhfmGg — Amanda O'Flaherty (@Flats1186) January 25, 2017

The three ‘big heads’ even made a pit stop at Buckingham Palace.

Tried asking if we could stay at this big house. The old lady said no. pic.twitter.com/r1pftAMf1s — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 25, 2017

Some commuters thought the busts were not as accurate as they could have been.

Didn't realise Theresa May has replaced James May @thegrandtour pic.twitter.com/Yj9SKVItT1 — Michael Pattinson (@MikePattinson) January 19, 2017

Why is there a bust of Rosie O'Donnell next to @RichardHammond and @JeremyClarkson? https://t.co/JJhfapt2ks — Dawn McDonald (@DawnHarzulaMcD) January 25, 2017

An announcement by The Grand Tour team shed some light on the three stone statues which had previously been seen in Australia, Amsterdam and Los Angeles.

Apparently they are on their way to a final destination – set to be revealed tomorrow.