Comedy stars pay tribute to Sean Hughes following his death aged 51

Stars of the comedy world have paid tribute to comedian Sean Hughes, who has died aged 51.

A representative for Hughes confirmed he died on Monday October 16 in hospital.

Comics including Jason Manford, Omid Djalili‏, Jack Dee and Sarah Millican have shared their tributes for the award-winning comedian and former Never Mind The Buzzcocks panellist following the news of his death.

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP. — JasonManford (@JasonManford) October 16, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear Sean Hughes died this morning aged 51. Very talented comic, loved & respected. Will miss u dearly my friend — Omid Djalili (@omid9) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Started on the circuit with him back in the day. RIP. — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) October 16, 2017

So sad to hear of Sean Hughes death. He was the first comic I ever saw live. A very funny man. Awful news. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) October 16, 2017

Ah, that is very sad news. That's no age. One of the Irish comedy trailblazers in the UK. https://t.co/N8XTny8CCM — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 16, 2017

Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes. — Al Murray (@almurray) October 16, 2017

RIP Sean Hughes. A charming man indeed. — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) October 16, 2017

So sad. RIP Sean Hughes - a wonderfully silly, anarchic & hilarious comic. I always enjoyed the mad tangents our conversations would take. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) October 16, 2017

Just awful news about Sean Hughes.he was very nice to me when I was starting out in comedy.a sad loss. — Ross Noble (@realrossnoble) October 16, 2017

Oh god, Sean Hughes died, how very sad — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) October 16, 2017

So sad about Sean Hughes. Such an engagingly funny man. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 16, 2017

So so sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Worked with him many times and he was so incredibly funny. — Gail Porter (@Gailporter) October 16, 2017

So sad to hear Sean has gone. He was often rude to me and I found him very funny. I loved Sean's Show as a teenager. https://t.co/QohjX9Sv9S — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) October 16, 2017

Sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Was lucky to enjoy his company on a few occasions over the years. A witty, gracious, kind and gentle soul. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 16, 2017

So sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Genuinely lovely, clever man. Great company and a brilliant beautiful mind. X — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) October 16, 2017

London-born Irish comedian Hughes was best known for being a panellist on BBC Two show Never Mind The Buzzcocks, and for writing and starring in his own sitcom Sean’s Show in the early 1990s.

In 1990, Hughes was 24 when he became the youngest winner of the main prize at the Perrier Comedy Awards, now known as the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, for his stand-up show A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes.

Nica Burns, the director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, said: “He was a huge talent, a really good comic, instinctive timing from day one and a very good writer. He will be missed.”

He also appeared in TV programmes including Coronation Street and The Last Detective, and in Alan Parker’s film The Commitments in 1991.

He returned to Edinburgh in 2007 after a seven-year break with his show the Right Side Of Wrong.

In 2015, Hughes joined the cast of the Olivier Award-winning production of The Railway Children.

Away from the stage and screen, Hughes was also a writer and had penned two collections of prose and poetry, including Sean’s Book.

He wrote best-selling novels The Detainees and It’s What He Would Have Wanted.

In hospital — Sean Hughes (@mr_seanhughes) October 8, 2017

The news of Hughes’s death comes just over a week after he posted his final tweet on October 8, in which he told his followers he was in hospital.

Hughes is survived by his two brothers, Alan and Martin.