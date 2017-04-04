Comedy Central launch late night show hosted by Trump impersonator

Comedy Central are bringing out a new late-night show - The President Show.

The show will feature Donald Trump, or rather Anthony Atamanuik impersonating Mr President and will see Atamanuik's Trump host a show with the "best guests" that will be "so funny, the most funny show".

The show will get "incredible ratings, some of the best ratings, huge ratings."

Atamanuik will no doubt be hoping for similar success as enjoyed by Alec Baldwin who famously impersonated Trump on SNL.

I would never say that @PresidentShow will be the only good late night show on television, but that’s just what people are saying. — Late Night Donald (@LateNightDonald) April 2, 2017

The blurb for the show on Comedy Central's website reads:

"The losers dominating late-night are in for a rude awakening when the smartest, handsomest, most winning-est president of all time enters the fray to address the nation."

It certainly looks like the weekly show is not one to be missed.