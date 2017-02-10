Comedian Joanne McNally opens up in a revealing interview with Tommy Tiernan

Irish comedian Joanne McNally is being applauded for her honest and genuine interview on the Tommy Tiernan show last night, writes Jessica O'Connor.

The show, which featured GAA star Philly McMahon, musician John Grant and a performance by the Booka Brass Band also dealt with some serious issues thanks to Joanne McNally's searing honesty.

In a revealing interview she discussed everything from her struggle with an eating disorder to her adoption.

Joanne's account of how she tracked down her biological parents and her experiences with bulimia made for riveting viewing.

On Twitter, her interview caused quite a reaction.

@jomcnally great format for a show, nobody plugging anything, just pure honest and open conversation. Well done. — dburke76 (@dburke76) February 9, 2017

This is broad ranging interview but really enjoying Tommy chatting to @jomcnally! #TommyTiernanShow — stagparty.ie (@stagpartyie) February 9, 2017

One section of the interview ,which many found informative, was when she revealed her advice to those who may have a family member suffering with an eating disorder.

"One bit of advice that I would give - one that worked for me - if you say to someone with an eating disorder 'you're too thin.'

“They don't hear you saying you're too thin,

“They hear it as a compliment.

“What worked for me was friends telling me 'you look really sick, you look unwell'."

"You can't tell someone they're too thin because that spurs them on."

If you missed @jomcnally talking about eating disorders, here is a snippet.#TommyTiernanShow pic.twitter.com/HYeffOvM72 — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 9, 2017

@jomcnally the way you spoke about what you went through is like a shining light 👍 — K.Coughlan (@K_Coughlan) February 9, 2017

On tracking down her biological parents, Joanne revealed something that might resonate with all of us, she said not looking like your family can make you feel 'alone'.

She was initially disappointed when she found her mother - as she looked nothing like her, but when she found her father, who is living in Australia she was delighted when she discovered that she looked exactly like him!

"I got his name off my biological mother, (I went) straight onto facebook, found him straight away, and I'm the image of him, which was amazing."