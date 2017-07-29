Comedian ‘completely exonerated’ after Trump severed head picture

Comedian Kathy Griffin has claimed she has been “completely exonerated” following a US Secret Service investigation into her posing with a model of Donald Trump’s bloodied head.

Griffin, 56, said on Friday that the investigation is over after the stunt that caused broadcaster CNN to drop her.

TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally. pic.twitter.com/1AGZ0dCMDN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

“I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally,” she tweeted.

Griffin made the statement in response to a story by news agency the Associated Press which debunked a fictitious article about the comedian by a right-wing website.

She had quickly apologised and removed the image of her clutching what appeared to be the US president’s severed head, which was posted to the internet in May.

Mr Trump claimed the image traumatised his 11-year-old son Barron and politicians from across the spectrum roundly criticised her.

But Griffin claimed the Republican was using her as a “shiny object” to distract the world from investigations into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

A spokesman for her lawyer Lisa Bloom declined to comment on her claim the investigation was over.