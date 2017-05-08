Comedian Chris Rock announces Dublin gig

American comedian Chris Rock has announced a Dublin date to his first tour in nine years.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian. Actor, director, writer and producer will be performing at 3Arena on Saturday September 30 as part of his 'Total Blackout Tour'.

The first leg of the tour sold out across mulitiple cities in the US and is said to have wowed critics and audiences alike.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday May 12 at 9am.

Tickets are priced at €61.50, including booking and facility fees, via Ticketmaster.ie.