‘Come on Eileen’: Corrie viewers urge Eileen to see sense over Phelan

Coronation Street viewers were left disappointed after police failed to arrest murderer Pat Phelan in Wednesday night’s episode.

Phelan – who is played by Connor McIntyre in the ITV soap – was questioned by officers over the death of Luke Britton after a tip off from Gary Windass.

After police failed to draw any information from the dangerous builder, who has overseen a reign of terror on the cobbles, he returned home to learn his wife, Eileen Phelan, had serious suspicions.

Phelan rebutted the accusation forcing Eileen (Sue Cleaver) to back down and apologise.

She ended up telling her husband: “I am so sorry. I didn’t tell you all of this to upset you I just wanted you to know the truth.”

A seething Phelan replied: “Well here’s the truth love. Right now I can’t even look at you,” before walking out.

Fans on social media feared for Eileen’s safety following the confrontation and called on her to see her partner’s true colours.

@VanessaLDowles posted on Twitter: “I despair with Eileen. How positively naive and stupid can one woman be?”

Eileen she may aswell dig her own grave talking to phelan like that 😂 😂😂 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/3A7uBhNQgz — Joanna@3 (@jojofitz555) January 17, 2018

Eileen, be careful, you don't want to get on Pat's nasty side. #Corrie — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) January 17, 2018

@EnfieldGarry wrote: “Oh Eileen why did you tell him?”

@Eley01 tweeted: “Be very careful what you say Eileen,” while @Ashes1403 wrote: “”C’mon Eileen dont be so thick!!”

@EMHynes posted: “I was legit staring at the floor and wincing at the TV during that brilliant Pat and Eileen scene. Eeek!”