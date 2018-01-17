‘Come on Eileen’: Corrie viewers urge Eileen to see sense over Phelan
17/01/2018 - 21:39:00Back to Showbiz Home
Coronation Street viewers were left disappointed after police failed to arrest murderer Pat Phelan in Wednesday night’s episode.
Phelan – who is played by Connor McIntyre in the ITV soap – was questioned by officers over the death of Luke Britton after a tip off from Gary Windass.
After police failed to draw any information from the dangerous builder, who has overseen a reign of terror on the cobbles, he returned home to learn his wife, Eileen Phelan, had serious suspicions.
We're not going to lie - we're getting really worried about Eileen now! 😳#Corrie #Eileen #Phelan #Anna pic.twitter.com/g8zfO2ygLt— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 17, 2018
Phelan rebutted the accusation forcing Eileen (Sue Cleaver) to back down and apologise.
She ended up telling her husband: “I am so sorry. I didn’t tell you all of this to upset you I just wanted you to know the truth.”
A seething Phelan replied: “Well here’s the truth love. Right now I can’t even look at you,” before walking out.
Fans on social media feared for Eileen’s safety following the confrontation and called on her to see her partner’s true colours.
@VanessaLDowles posted on Twitter: “I despair with Eileen. How positively naive and stupid can one woman be?”
Eileen she may aswell dig her own grave talking to phelan like that 😂 😂😂 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/3A7uBhNQgz— Joanna@3 (@jojofitz555) January 17, 2018
Eileen, be careful, you don't want to get on Pat's nasty side. #Corrie— Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) January 17, 2018
Come one Eileen #Corrie pic.twitter.com/8tXuxUSS6m— Danny (@dannyb234) January 17, 2018
Eileen is so stupid and naive #Corrie @itvcorrie— Danny (@dannyb234) January 17, 2018
@EnfieldGarry wrote: “Oh Eileen why did you tell him?”
@Eley01 tweeted: “Be very careful what you say Eileen,” while @Ashes1403 wrote: “”C’mon Eileen dont be so thick!!”
@EMHynes posted: “I was legit staring at the floor and wincing at the TV during that brilliant Pat and Eileen scene. Eeek!”
Join the conversation - comment here