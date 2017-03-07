Colossal Kong makes roaring entrance at Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds London unveiled its exciting new Kong: Skull Island experience with a thunderous roar, as an 18-foot animatronic head of the monstrous beast touched down in the attraction’s bamboo-laden jungle.

Taller than a double-decker bus and as loud as a landing Boeing 737 jet, the latest addition to the venue is bound to amaze guests as they come face-to-face with one of the most powerful creatures in cinematic history.