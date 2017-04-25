Colin Firth returns in Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer

The first trailer for the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service has been released, confirming that Colin Firth will be back despite his character being killed off.

Colin Firth with his wife Livia at the Kingsman premiere (Ian West/PA)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees Taron Egerton return as British spy Eggsy, but a less likely comeback is Colin’s character Harry Hart, who was killed off in the 2014 film.

The first full-length trailer following an earlier five-second speeded up promo ends on a shot of Harry shaving, with a watching Eggsy looking suitably shocked.

Kingsman Golden Circle ahhh Harry is ALIVE he's ALIVE!!!!!! — chinenye ezeudu (@chinenyeezeudu) April 25, 2017

omg kingsman!!!! HARRY IS ALIVE OMG — Saphira (@woncarrot) April 25, 2017

i was born ready for the #kingsman2 trailer. i had high hopes and they didn't disappoint. that scene, right there, at the end? hello, swoon? — Em (@dresdendoll) April 25, 2017

In the new instalment, the British spy service will join forces with its US counterpart, the Statesmen, after its headquarters are blown up.

New additions to the cast include Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Halle Berry.

Channing Tatum in a cowboy hat. Oh, Kingsman, all is forgiven. — Kim Curran (@KimeCurran) April 25, 2017

Kingsman fans shared their excitement at the trailer.

Kingsman is easily my most anticipated film of this year, easily — the king has arrived (@TomSommerville_) April 25, 2017

I've been awake for 2 hours and I've watched the kingsman trailer for about 96% of those two hours — Tasha (@TashaAnnLovell) April 25, 2017

Can we just forget James Bond and have like 20 Kingsman movies. — Jeeves 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeeveswilliams) April 25, 2017

:: Kingsman: The Golden Circle is due out in cinemas on September 29.