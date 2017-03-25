Colin Farrell rumoured to be taking on Disney classic 'Dumbo'

Irish hottie Colin Farrell looks set to take on a Disney classic with talks he is considering being a part of a 'Dumbo' remake.

According to Deadline , the actor is likely to be in the line-up for the movie, which is being directed by Tim Burton.

If all goes ahead, Colin will be appearing alongside Eva Green and Danny Devito.

The Disney classic tells the tale of an adorable baby elephant, living in the circus with his mother.

Dumbo is bullied in the circus for his large ears, but later learns to use them to fly.

The remake is reported to be a mix of live action and CGI animation.