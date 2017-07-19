Colin Farrell lands role in new Dumbo remake

Colin Farrell has landed him a role in the Disney’s new live-action remake of Dumbo.

The film, first released in 1941, was one of the company’s first animated movie and most of the time the most forgotten about.

That’s all about to change as Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and now Colin Farrell bring it back to live.

For those who aren't very familiar with the animation, it is the story of a circus elephant nicknamed Dumbo due to his ridiculously large ears.

One day at a show, he is taunted by a group of kids, inciting his mother into a rage that gets her locked up.

After Dumbo's ears cause an accident that injures many of the other elephants, he is made to dress like a clown and perform dangerous stunts.

Everything changes when Dumbo discovers that his enormous ears actually allow him to fly.

Farrell will play a former circus star called Holt Farrier who is struggling to cope following his return from war and is enlisted by circus owner Max Medici (played by Danny DeVito) to look after a newborn elephant.

The movie, directed by Tim Burton, isn’t scheduled for release until March 2019.