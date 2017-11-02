Colin Farrell feeling depressed after latest film

Irish actor Colin Farrell says his latest film left him feeling a bit depressed.

In 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' which is out tomorrow the actor plays a surgeon who is presented with a seemingly impossible choice.

He says that he and the rest of the cast couldn't help but feel down by the time filming was over.

He said: "I mean we are all there to tell a story and bring the script to life and we shot kind of in chronological order so that by the end of the film I think everyone was beaten up by the material and it was a bit depressing."