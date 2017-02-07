Coleen Nolan had a heart attack scare in the CBB house before her win

Coleen Nolan was rushed to hospital on the penultimate day of the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother, hours before she was revealed as the winner.

The Loose Women panellist revealed all on the ITV daytime show, admitting that she was scared she was having a heart attack.

After waking up with “terrible chest pains” the day before the final, she was taken away in an ambulance.

Coleen Nolan (Ian West/PA)

Coleen, 51, told her fellow panellists: “I thought it was heartburn but the chest pains were really bad and I was shaking.

“They called me into the Diary Room and they called a paramedic and they did two ECGs and they were fine.

“I went back in the house and sat on the couch then they called me to the Diary Room again.

“They said the doctor said heart attacks can present differently in women to men and that they had called an ambulance to take me to hospital.”

Coleen Nolan (Ian West/PA)

Coleen was given the all-clear by medics and returned to the house, although she originally thought she was being secretly evicted from the house before being taken to hospital.

She said: “I thought they were evicting me out the back door.

“I was taken with a blanket over my head because no one was allowed to see me. The doctor comes in and is talking to a blanket.”

Aside from her health scare, Coleen said her time in the Channel 5 lock-up has spurred her on to fight for her marriage with husband Ray Fensome.