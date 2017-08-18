Coleen and Wayne Rooney expecting baby number four

Coleen Rooney has revealed she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The star, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, shared the news with her 1.25 million Twitter followers and said she has undergone scans and checks.

So Happy!!! ..... Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine.....Baby number 4 is on its way. 😍 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) August 18, 2017

England football team captain Wayne retweeted the message from his own account.

Coleen and Wayne, both 31, have been married since 2008 after being in a relationship since their teens.

They are parents to three sons – Kai, eight, Klay, four, and Kit, who was born in January last year.

My boys 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Coleen, who has previously released clothing lines for Littlewoods and an exercise DVD, has spoken about wishing to have a girl.

In a recent interview with New magazine, she was quoted as saying: “I can imagine having a girl. I’ve got a massive family, so I’m around girls as well as having boys myself.

“I’m not desperate but a girl would be nice as part of the family. It’s not something I’d be upset about or dwell on.”