Coldplay highlights plight of migrants with new track A L I E N S

Coldplay’s politically-charged new track A L I E N S will raise money for an international migrant rescue group.

The song and video chart a family of extra terrestrials fleeing conflict on their home planet in the hope of finding a welcoming new world.

The tune was released as the band performed in Hamburg, where world leaders are meeting at the G20.

Here's A L I E N S from the Kaleidoscope EP (all song proceeds to @moas_eu's work rescuing migrants in peril at sea) https://t.co/4rv8mG6lii — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 6, 2017

All proceeds from the track, which features on Coldplay’s forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP, will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).

The international organisation rescues migrants and refugees in peril at sea.

The band are patrons of the charity, which has rescued and assisted over 39,000 men, women and children in the Central Mediterranean and Aegean.