Coldplay had Croke Park looking absolutely amazing last night

Fans have been gushing about Coldplay's gig in Croke Park last night - and one element of the experience was genuinely draw-dropping.

The English band pulled something of a masterstroke by giving entrants multi-coloured LED wristbands to wear.

The so-called 'Xylobands' first made an appearance in 2012, and are synched to a radio transmitter which allows then to be controlled by concert technicians.

Whether you're a fan of Coldplay's music, or this kind of thing in general, you have to admit - the results looked pretty amazing in Croke Park last night.

It wasn't the only highlight of the show - a crowdsurfing wheelchair user was invited on stage to perform.

Cheered on by the sold-out crowd, personal trainer Rob joined Chris Martin and even played harmonica for a bit.

The rainbow confetti was present and correct.

Singer Chris Martin made one fan's night by capturing some enviable phone footage of the band.

Not everyone was a fan - guitarist Jonny Buckland was hit on the back of the head with a drink thrown from the crowd, but was fine to continue.

Makes you wonder who would spend all that money on a ticket to see a band they don't like…