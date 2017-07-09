Coldplay had Croke Park looking absolutely amazing last night
Fans have been gushing about Coldplay's gig in Croke Park last night - and one element of the experience was genuinely draw-dropping.
The English band pulled something of a masterstroke by giving entrants multi-coloured LED wristbands to wear.
@coldplay you should add an "order beer" button to your Wristbands. #coldplaymunich pic.twitter.com/ng7zB3bLLu— Rainer Jung (@rjung) June 6, 2017
Coldplay. In Croke Park. Magical. #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/fcUx5OkZYA— Tomás Ó Ruairc (@toruairc) July 8, 2017
The so-called 'Xylobands' first made an appearance in 2012, and are synched to a radio transmitter which allows then to be controlled by concert technicians.
Whether you're a fan of Coldplay's music, or this kind of thing in general, you have to admit - the results looked pretty amazing in Croke Park last night.
VIDEO: Coldplay performing 'Something Just Like This' live at Croke Park in Dublin [beat102103] #AHFODtour #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/Tc6rigHXBN— Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) July 8, 2017
Little taster from Coldplay's gig in Croke Park, Dublin last night 8th July 2017. pic.twitter.com/vzS4zM0gYl— AlanM (@Alan9269) July 9, 2017
#coldplay done! Great day had by all (unless ur a kilkenny fan).'Lights will guide u home' so will gardai/stewards pic.twitter.com/98WnXTLbpF— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 8, 2017
It wasn't the only highlight of the show - a crowdsurfing wheelchair user was invited on stage to perform.
Cheered on by the sold-out crowd, personal trainer Rob joined Chris Martin and even played harmonica for a bit.
The rainbow confetti was present and correct.
VIDEO: Coldplay fill Croke Park with rainbow confetti #AHFODtour #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/Jq62dpH4Au— Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) July 9, 2017
Singer Chris Martin made one fan's night by capturing some enviable phone footage of the band.
VIDEO: Chris Martin taking a fan's phone at Croke Park in Dublin [emmzzzzz] #AHFODtour #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/disQOy56cx— Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) July 8, 2017
Not everyone was a fan - guitarist Jonny Buckland was hit on the back of the head with a drink thrown from the crowd, but was fine to continue.
Me calling the person who threw a bottle at Jonny pic.twitter.com/PISwXgDmVS— Coldplay (@ColdplayMoments) July 9, 2017
Makes you wonder who would spend all that money on a ticket to see a band they don't like…
