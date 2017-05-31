CNN drops Kathy Griffin after gruesome Trump picture

Back to Showbiz Home

US news network CNN has cut links with comedian Kathy Griffin after she shared a photo of herself holding up a fake bloodied head resembling Donald Trump.

The announcement came after Griffin made a public apology to her followers, admitting that she had gone “way too far”.

The American performer was scheduled to star on CNN later in the year.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the organisation wrote: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

Kathy, 56, came under fire after posting the photograph, along with a 12-second video clip, enraging the US president’s own son, Donald Trump Jr.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kathy tweeted a filmed apology.

She said: “I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it. I went way too far.

“The image is too disturbing.I understand how it affects people. It wasn’t funny, I get it.

“I beg for your forgiveness.”

Trump Jr had tweeted: “Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable.

“Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS (President Of The United States)?”

Kathy said the image was a reference to Trump’s comments about former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

In the run-up to the election, Trump was criticised for saying that the journalist had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever”.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, World, CNN, Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz