CNN drops Kathy Griffin after gruesome Trump picture

US news network CNN has cut links with comedian Kathy Griffin after she shared a photo of herself holding up a fake bloodied head resembling Donald Trump.

The announcement came after Griffin made a public apology to her followers, admitting that she had gone “way too far”.

The American performer was scheduled to star on CNN later in the year.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

In a statement shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the organisation wrote: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

Kathy, 56, came under fire after posting the photograph, along with a 12-second video clip, enraging the US president’s own son, Donald Trump Jr.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kathy tweeted a filmed apology.

She said: “I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it. I went way too far.

“The image is too disturbing.I understand how it affects people. It wasn’t funny, I get it.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

“I beg for your forgiveness.”

Trump Jr had tweeted: “Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable.

“Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS (President Of The United States)?”

Kathy said the image was a reference to Trump’s comments about former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

In the run-up to the election, Trump was criticised for saying that the journalist had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever”.