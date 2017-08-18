Claudia Winkleman leads tributes to ‘King of TV’ Bruce Forsyth

Claudia Winkleman and Stephen Fry are among the many stars to have paid tribute to Bruce Forsyth after his death at the age of 89.

The entertainer died after a battle with his health, having recently contracted bronchial pneumonia.

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Winkleman wrote on Twitter: “He was the King of TV, the Prince of performers and the most generous of people… all toe-tapping twinkle, all kindness, all love….

“The Bruce you saw really was the man he was. We’ll miss him so much.”

Winkleman took over the role of Strictly host from Bruce in 2014.

Former QI presenter Fry wrote on Twitter: “There was only one #Brucie – it was more than to nice to see you, to see you more than nice.”

Comic and former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins said: “Didn’t he do well. RIP Bruce. xx.”

Didn't he do well.

RIP Sir Bruce.



Vernon Kay, the husband of Bruce’s former Strictly co-host Tess Daly, wrote on Instagram: “Devastating news that the Entertainment Legend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. It’s been an honour to be able to get to know him as a friend. And we will cherish the times we spent together…

“He defined Saturday Night telly and re-wrote the book on TV Hosting…Will miss his energy and fun both in the studio and on the golf course.

“Thoughts are with Winnie and his family.”

BBC Director-General, Tony Hall said: “Sir Bruce was one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known.

“He has delighted millions of people and defined Saturday night television for decades, with shows like the Generation Game and, most recently, Strictly. His warmth and his wit were legendary.

“I’ve never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience – that’s what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved.

“He has been part of all of our lives, and we’ll miss him dearly.”