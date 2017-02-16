Classic US snacks 'with a twist' on offer at Oscars after-party

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck will offer Oscar nominees a classic American snack with a “twist” as he unveiled the luxury food to be served this year’s official after-party.

The likes of Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep can feast on lobster corn dogs and taro root tacos with shrimp along with spicy tuna tartare and baked potatoes with caviar at the Governors Ball in Hollywood.

Some 1,500 guests will attend the event after the awards show, where the winners can get their statues engraved and the losers can drown their sorrows with wine made by film-maker Francis Ford Coppola’s company.

Wolfgang, who is cooking for the Governors Ball for his 23rd consecutive year, said stars had demanded he return with some of his signature dishes including his chicken pot pie with shaved black truffles and baked macaroni and cheese.

Wolfgang Puck (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He told the Press Association: “When we do the Oscar menu we have so many people saying: ‘Are you going to do this? Are you going to do that?’

“Barbara Streisand, I saw her at the Bel-Air hotel, and she said: ‘Are you going to make your chicken pot pie because this is my favourite?’

“I saw Viola Davis the other day and she said: ‘I love the macaroni and cheese you make… So I said: ‘For sure we’re going to make it.’

“This year we have lobster corn dogs. We make our own lobster mousse and then make little sausages and then put them in batter and fry them. We serves them with a little jalapeno sauce, so it’s really tasty. It’s a good snack.

“A twist on a classic English dish.”

Some of the grub on offer for Oscar nominees at the Governors Ball. Baked potato with caviar and wine by Francis Ford Coppola #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vQJAUUlhrL — David Mercer (@DavidMercerPA) February 16, 2017

Guests will be served 10 kilos of farm-raised caviar, 250 Maine lobsters, 6,500 Oscar-shaped flatbreads and 2,400 bottles of Piper Heidsieck champagne.

Stars with a sweet tooth can enjoy caramel cappuccino Oscar lollipops, mini eclair gianduja mousse and caramel banofee pie.

The Governors Ball immediately follows the Oscars ceremony and invited guests include the winners and nominees, as well as the presenters and performers.

British singer and actress Cynthia Erivo, the star of Broadway’s The Color Purple, will perform at this year’s ball.

The 89th Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 26.