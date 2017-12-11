Claire Foy thrilled at Golden Globes nod

Claire Foy has said it is “an honour” to be nominated for the coveted best actress gong at the Golden Globes.

The British star, 33, was recognised for her role as the Queen in The Crown, which is also up for best drama at the US awards ceremony.

She said: “It is such an honour to receive this nomination today!

“Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for their continued support of The Crown.

“I can’t express enough what a wonderful project it has been to be a part of, with such an extraordinary cast and crew. Thank you thank you.”

Creator Peter Morgan added: “Thrilled thrilled thrilled thrilled!!!!”

This year’s #GoldenGlobes Nominees for Drama Series, Comedy/Musical Series, Limited Series, and Motion Picture Made for Television! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/qG9eOOSW93 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2017

The Crown faces Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things and This Is Us for best TV drama.

Foy, who previously won a Golden Globe for playing the Queen, is up against The Deuce’s Maggie Gyllenhaal, Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, Katherine Langford for 13 Reasons Why and Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale in the best actress in a TV series drama category.

Comedian Seth Meyers will host the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on January 7.