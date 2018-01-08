Claire Foy and Catherine Zeta-Jones turn Golden Globes red carpet black

Claire Foy, Meryl Streep Catherine Zeta-Jones and Amy Poehler are among the actresses who have chosen to wear black to the Golden Globes in support of the victims of sexual harassment and assault.

The Crown star Foy, who is nominated for her role playing the Queen in the Netflix series, arrived dressed in a black double-breasted trouser suit.

Claire Foy, left, and Matt Smith (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She teamed the look with slicked-back hair and red lipstick, with a badge reading ’50:50 Actresses Equal Representation’ pinned to her cuff, as she walked down the red carpet with co-star Matt Smith.

Zeta-Jones arrived in a plunging lace black gown with a see-through skirt, teamed with green jewellery.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Streep arrived with activist Ai-jen Poo in an off-the-shoulder black gown, while Poehler arrived in a long black dress with a cape detail accompanied by Saru Jayaraman, the president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United & ROC Action and director of the Food Labour Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley.

Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman arrive at the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Big Little Lies star Laura Dern arrived on the red carpet with farm workers activist Monica Ramirez, both in black dresses.

She shared a picture of the pair on Instagram, captioned: “On our way! Holding our mothers and grandmothers and all brave women who taught us about Voice.”

On our way! Holding our mothers and grandmothers and all brave women who taught us about Voice. #timesup A post shared by @ lauradern on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:04pm PST

Michelle Williams, who is nominated for All The Money In The World, arrived in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a white floral panel across the chest, accompanied by Me Too campaign founder Tarana Burke, who chose an asymmetric sequinned gown.

Michelle Williams with Me Too founder Tarana Burke (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Biel, who is nominated for her show The Sinner, arrived in a strapless dress with a black velvet panel, accompanied by her husband Justin Timberlake, who wore a black tuxedo and shirt with a Time’s Up pin on the lapel.

Justin Timberlake, left, and Jessica Biel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Other actresses chose to add a pop of colour to their black gowns, with Get Out star Allison Williams opting for a black sequinned gown with a silver and orange bodice.

Allison Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore chose a black halterneck full-skirted dress with pockets, with a red ribbon around her waist.

Mandy Moore (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Will & Grace star Debra Messing opted for a black dress with waterfall skirt over trousers on the red carpet, where she criticised the E! network for failing to pay women the same as men in a live interview on the channel.

Arriving at the Golden Globes, Messing referenced the departure of Catt Sadler, who resigned in December after learning her male co-star earned almost double her salary.

Debra Messing (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Messing told host Giuliana Rancic: “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her.”

The ceremony will be hosted by Seth Meyers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.