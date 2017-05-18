Ciaran from Fair City has been 'whacked by women's handbags' in the street

Irish actor Johnny Ward has told the Irish Mirror, that women in the street whack him with their handbags for playing the role of Ciaran in Fair City.

Since May last year, his character has been keeping Katy O’Brien captive in a box, to get revenge on her brother Emmet.

The storyline has been going on for so long that fans have come to the end of their tether - one fan has even set up a petition to put an end to the madness.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror about the role, Johnny admits that he feels blessed to have taken the role although he has had to keep information on the story line top secret from the rest of the cast.

"I couldn't say anything to anyone! No one else in the cast knew. It's been tough, but it's been a blast."

He then went on to say that the show’s bosses advised him to play the role “sympathetically” but after getting hit in the head with a few women’s handbags, he feels all the sympathy for his character is gone.

“I'm getting women whacking me across the head with handbags!”

Fortunately for fans, the drama is set to come to a head in the next few weeks.