Christy Moore returning to Live at the Marquee

Christy Moore will be returning to perform at Live at the Marquee in Cork this summer, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Christy will take to the stage on Saturday, June 30, Aiken Promotions has confirmed.

Tickets for this date go on sale Monday, November 27 at 9am.

The news follows the release of Christy's latest album last week.

'On The Road' features 24 songs recorded live at 17 venues.