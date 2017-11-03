Christy Dignam enters Hall of Fame as Defence Forces crowned Men of the Year

The Irish Tatler Man Men of the Year Awards winners were announced today at a special luncheon in The Gibson Hotel, Dublin.

The Defence Forces were awarded overall Man of the Year while Christy Dignam was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame inductee for 2017 was musician Christy Dignam, honoured for his lasting and unique contribution to music in Ireland.

Almost two hundred guests from sport, comedy, literature, music, public life and business gathered to watch as 14 awards were presented to Irish men for their achievements in their respective fields.

Speaking of the event, the third of its kind, Ciarán Casey, CEO of Harmonia said: “It is such a necessity to have an awards of this kind, one that honours the men of Ireland who have, and continue to make, a difference. Not only do they act as an inspiration to the next generation but light the way for those who are forging ahead in a similar field.

"At this time in history, more than ever before, it feels like we need to celebrate those who are exceptional, inspirational and role models. For a small island we have so many heroes deserving of recognition and we at Irish Tatler Man are proud to celebrate these great men. We are also delighted to partner with Men’s Sheds for the third year; the organisation offers a vital life line to hundreds of men in communities around Ireland.”

The awards ceremony supported the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, a community project that allows men of all ages to come together and discuss their lives, issues, and health in an open and safe environment with their peers.

WINNERS:

Irish Tatler Man Overall Man of the Year: Óglaigh na hÉireann (Defence Forces Ireland)

Hall of Fame: Christy Dignam

Social Entrepreneur: John Kearney

Most Stylish Man sponsored by Arnotts: James Patrice

One to Watch sponsored by Raymond Weil: Chef Adrian Martin

Music: Rusangano Family

Comedy: Jarlath Regan

Sport sponsored by Nature Valley: Joe Canning

Drama: Seán McGinley

Media sponsored by No7: Sean O’Rourke

Special Achievement sponsored by Toyota Sandyford: Dublin GAA Senior Football Team

Film sponsored by Cullen & Co: John Butler

Literature: John Connolly

Special Recognition: Paddy Armstrong