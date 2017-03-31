Christopher Nolan says Dunkirk is not going to Cannes

Christopher Nolan says that his upcoming Second World War epic Dunkirk will not be shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

The filmmaker told The Associated Press that the movie will not be finished by the time films are lighting up the Croisette at the festival, now in its 70th year, despite speculation it would be shown there.

The movie stars Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Harry Styles and newcomer Fionn Whitehead.

Cillian Murphy (Ian West/PA)

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28, and official selections will be announced on April 13.

Telling the story of the famed evacuation of Allied soldiers in May and June of 1940, Dunkirk is set for release on July 21.