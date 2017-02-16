Christine Lampard and Helen Skelton replacing Lorraine Kelly during polar trek

Helen Skelton and Christine Lampard will take over the reigns of daytime programme Lorraine while its host Lorraine Kelly embarks on an adventurous polar trek to mark her 25th wedding anniversary.

Countryfile star Helen, who is currently pregnant with her second child, is to front the ITV daily morning show for a week from Monday February 20 and it will be her last TV role before she goes on maternity leave.

Picking up from Monday February 27 for two weeks will be ex-The One Show host and Loose Women star Christine.

Helen Skelton (Matt Crossick/PA)

It will be a returning role for Helen, but Christine’s first time fronting the lifestyle and entertainment show.

Lorraine, meanwhile, is fulfilling her lifelong ambition to take a trip from the South Atlantic to South Georgia, following the same Trans-Antarctic route that polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, her hero, took a century ago.

Lorraine said: “I’m so excited for what will definitely be a trip of a lifetime and I feel very reassured to know that the show is in such safe hands while I’m away.

Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

“I’ll be keeping in touch from Antarctica throughout my journey and I look forward to sharing my adventure with Lorraine viewers when I get back!”

Lorraine editor Sue Walton said: “We’re delighted to welcome Helen back to Lorraine – along with her energy, sparkle and empathy and love of live TV.

“Christine shares this love for live TV and we’re excited to be introducing her to Lorraine viewers.

“Christine is a natural, warm and charismatic broadcaster and as she and Helen take their turn at the helm, the show promises to be as engaging, lively and entertaining as ever.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.