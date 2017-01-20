Christina Ricci: Son sees me as 'baby mumma' in my first films

Actress Christina Ricci has revealed how her little boy recognises her as “baby mumma” when he spots her in her early film roles.

Made famous by characters such as Kat Harvey in Casper and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family in the early 1990s, Christina spent much of her childhood in front of the camera.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she revealed how she let her two-year-old son watch the films to see if he would notice her.

The 36-year-old said: “A lot of my movies are on at Halloween at home and I was curious to know whether he knows it was me, and he does, he goes ‘That’s mumma, baby mumma’.”

Her first major movie role was as Kate Flax in the 1990 film Mermaids, when she was just 10.

Asked about what it was like rising to fame at such a young age, she said: “I think at that age you don’t really have any objectivity, I didn’t feel famous, as a child you only deal with the world right in front of you.

“So it was fun on set and fun at work and I didn’t really take in being famous until I was much older.”

While many of her Hollywood colleagues are currently voicing their opinions on incoming president Donald Trump Christina held back from taking a strong political stance.

“I think I probably make the same view as everybody else does,” she said. “It’s tough… it’s an interesting time, that’s all I can say.”

Her comments came a week ahead of Amazon’s release of biographical drama Z: The Beginning Of Everything, where Christina plays “original flapper” Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald.