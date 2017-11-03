Chrissy Teigen stuns waitress with generous tip

A waitress has said that Chrissy Teigen left her a $1,000 (£765) tip after a steakhouse dinner in Ohio.

Mikayla Scott said the model and TV personality had visited the restaurant in which she works, a Centreville Outback Steakhouse, along with daughter Luna and several other people.

Ms Scott, 21, said she was nervous to meet Teigen, and that she found that her celebrity customer had left the generous tip at the end of the meal.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord’,” Ms Scott said.

The waitress said she used the extra cash to fix her family’s car and that she also shared it with some of her colleagues.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, has not referred to the reported tip on social media.

Legend is from the city of Springfield in the US state, and returned home with his wife and their daughter to watch a high school football match last week.