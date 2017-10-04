Chrissy Teigen hints she and John Legend are trying for a second IVF child

Chrissy Teigen has hinted that she is trying for a second child with husband John Legend through IVF.

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Luna, last year following a procedure that left the pair with three embryos.

She told InStyle magazine: “The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna.”

According to the publication, she said that the third will be transferred to her womb “in the coming months”.

The 31-year-old has previously spoken of her difficulty with postpartum depression.

She said: “It wasn’t just a mental thing of, you know, ‘I’m sad,’… I actually couldn’t move.

“I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days… But I would hate for people to think those days didn’t exist.”

Teigen has also earned support from fans over the past months for her social media spats with US President Donald Trump, who she said she had disliked for almost a decade since watching him on US reality television shows such as The Apprentice.

After Mr Trump eventually blocked her on Twitter this summer, she said she now needs the help of her husband’s account to see the White House head’s tweets.

“I have to have John screenshot it to me,” she joked.