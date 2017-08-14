Chris Pratt thanks Jesus for Teen Choice success after split with Anna Faris

Actor Chris Pratt stepped onto the Teen Choice Awards stage as he made his first public appearance since announcing his split from wife Anna Faris.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star thanked “Jesus Christ” as he picked up the prize for best sci-fi movie actor at the glamorous Los Angeles event on Sunday.

As he picked up his enormous surf board-shaped trophy, the 38-year-old also joked that telling lies about his skills had helped him climb the career ladder to stardom.

According to US website E News, he told the audience: “When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair and I was tan, and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent, and he said: ‘Wow, bro you must surf?’

“I said ‘Yeah’ and that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today. Thank you.”

He continued: “I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and saviour Jesus Christ.”

Pratt did not appear to be wearing a wedding ring as he made his appearance at the star-studded event just days after he shared a Facebook post announcing his separation from his wife of almost eight years.

He wrote that the pair, who share son Jack, had “tried hard for a long time” to make the marriage work and were “really disappointed”.

The Parks And Recreation star’s statement added: “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The event also proved successful for British singer Ed Sheeran, who picked up the prize for best pop song with hit single Shape Of You.