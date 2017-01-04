Chris Pratt shares smouldering pictures from his Vanity Fair photo shoot

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is the February cover star of American glossy magazine Vanity Fair, and he’s shared a few of the sizzling photographs from the shoot with fans.

Chris Pratt and his wife, actress Anna Faris (Jordan Strauss AP/PA Images)

The actor, whose latest movie Passengers sees him star alongside Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, posted the cover picture which shows him topless in the water and wrote alongside the picture on Instagram: ”The article is very nice. Please read it. It talks about my upbringing and my faith.”

He also reminisced about seeing the late Heath Ledger on the magazine’s cover when he was younger, saying: “I read the article. Then one day I saw him driving through Hollywood. He had an awesome Ford Mustang. I drove a Suzuki Samurai at the time and was dead broke.”

Here's me warming up after having to be in that freakin' cold ass water forever. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

The actor also spoke frankly in the interview about losing weight after someone called him ‘fat’ when he auditioned for 2011′s Moneyball, a part which he did end up getting.

And here I am casually sniffing my knuckles. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

He said: “That was the first time I heard someone say, ‘We’re not gonna cast you — you’re too fat’. So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn’t afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol.”

He landed his first big role starring in the 2002 series Everwood, but it was his role in TV series Parks And Recreation as Andy Dwyer in 2009 that made him a household name.