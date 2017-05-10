Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard make new friends at Great Ormond Street

Actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard delighted patients, families and staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital with a surprise visit.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star said it was a “tremendous pleasure” to make some new friends at the London children’s hospital.

He shared a photo of the pair meeting young fan Elle on Tuesday on Instagram, with the heartfelt caption: “Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London.

“I’ll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9 Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men!

“For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good.

“No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled.”

He also posed for a picture with employees, adding the special tribute: “Huge shout out to the loving staff…Thank you for all that you do!!! #angels

Gold star Bryce also thanked the staff for their warm welcome…

Thnkful to Great Ormond Street Hospital for having @prattprattpratt and I in for a visit! Loved meeting Elle and the other little warriors! pic.twitter.com/k67KYRpx7S — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) May 9, 2017

…who thanked them back for a very special day on the ward.