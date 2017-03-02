Chris Martin pays tribute to Elvis Duran as DJ gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chris Martin marked his 40th birthday by paying tribute to DJ Elvis Duran as the presenter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Coldplay singer joined music mogul L A Reid to honour Elvis outside the Capitol Records Building near Hollywood Boulevard.

On stage, Chris read a fake Wikipedia entry about Elvis, claiming he was born in 1914 “live on radio” and his full name was “Elvis Beyonce Marshall Mathers Duran”.

He also claimed Elvis inspired the names of Elvis Presley and pop group Duran Duran and the DJ’s dramatic weight loss in recent years came after scientists “split Elvis into two”.

Chris Martin (Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

Taking a more serious tone, Chris said: “I’ve never done this kind of thing before in my life. When I got the email the other day I was in Israel and Palestine and it said ‘do you want to come and do this thing for Elvis?’

“My immediate response was that guy always shows up for us, he’s done so many kind things for me and hundreds of other artists.

“He’s a friendly voice in the morning to millions of people and that’s a very important role. You could be a real dick.

“You really give people uplift and joy and grace and kindness and that’s why I’m here for you. I love you and thank you for doing what you do.”

Congrats to one of the nicest guys in the biz and the Metroplex's own @ElvisDuran on Hollywood Walk of Fame star - May no one spit on you! 💦 pic.twitter.com/YAeVWgcl8N — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) March 2, 2017

Elvis, 52, was presented with the 2,603rd star on the walk of fame, honouring a 30-year career as a radio personality.

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, which broadcasts from New York City, is syndicated to more than 80 stations across America.

Epic Records boss L A – a former judge alongside Simon Cowell on X Factor USA – told Elvis: “The beauty of this star is it will light up this sidewalk for eternity.

“Your decisions in your life, your taste, your talent, have contributed to popular culture maybe in a way that no-one else has, which gives you the right to bear the name Elvis.

“A lot of people celebrate Elvis Presley, we celebrate Elvis Duran.”

On stage, Elvis said: “I’m totally touched and totally honoured.

“Each star represents someone who changed the business, who changed lives.

“What I love is that under my name is a microphone, which is all about radio, and radio is still so important.”