Chris Martin covers Linkin Park’s Crawling in Chester Bennington tribute

Coldplay’s Chris Martin honoured Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington with a moving cover of the rock band’s Crawling.

The musician played a piano ballad version of the track at their New Jersey gig on Tuesday night.

In footage posted online Martin told the crowd: “I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right,” after a false start.

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful.

A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on

Bennington was found dead at his home in California on July 20, at the age of 41.

His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda appeared to be in the crowd at the Coldplay gig according to a video he posted on Instagram of Martin’s cover, which he described as “beautiful”.

Fans at the gig and online praised Martin for the choice of tribute.

Last week Bennington was laid to rest at a private funeral service near his home.
