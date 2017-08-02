Chris Martin covers Linkin Park’s Crawling in Chester Bennington tribute

Coldplay’s Chris Martin honoured Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington with a moving cover of the rock band’s Crawling.

The musician played a piano ballad version of the track at their New Jersey gig on Tuesday night.

In footage posted online Martin told the crowd: “I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right,” after a false start.

#soundon Chris Martin paying tribute to the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Moving moment. #coldplay #chesterbennington #crawlingwithcoldplay A post shared by YoonSeok-George Lee (@roadforestnyc) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Bennington was found dead at his home in California on July 20, at the age of 41.

His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda appeared to be in the crowd at the Coldplay gig according to a video he posted on Instagram of Martin’s cover, which he described as “beautiful”.

Fans at the gig and online praised Martin for the choice of tribute.

So much respect tonight to @coldplay for singing @linkinpark 's Crawling dedicated to Chester — Meghan (@MeghanShen) August 2, 2017

I can't believe chris martin performed "crawling" tonight, I was crying like a baby, we miss you so much chester pic.twitter.com/2XQYgHA49W — maría ⚡️ (@maleeele) August 2, 2017

@coldplay paid tribute to Chester with a piano cover of crawling by chris Martin. I've never felt so many emotions in my life. @linkinpark — Matty Hammasticks (@Smitty329) August 2, 2017

Last week Bennington was laid to rest at a private funeral service near his home.