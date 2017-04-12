Chris Hemsworth thanks film fans as new Thor trailer gets 136m hits

Chris Hemsworth has thanked fans after the trailer for his new film Thor: Ragnarok became Marvel and Disney’s most watched ever in 24 hours.

The footage from the superhero movie was viewed 136 million times in its first day after being released on Monday, said the Hollywood Reporter.

Disney’s previous record holder was Beauty And The Beast, which had 127.6 million views.

Thanks for watching everyone !! A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Marvel’s was Captain America: Civil War, with 94 million.

Australian star Chris, who plays the title character, posted a link to a story about the record on Instagram.

“Thanks for watching everyone!!” he told his 9.5 million followers on the social networking site.

His co-star Mark Ruffalo also commented on the news.

.@TaikaWaititi Ragnaroking the Casbah! Thor trailer breaks records - including the one held by Star Wars https://t.co/oCke9U2WWV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 12, 2017

The overall record for most watched trailer in a day is held by the teaser for the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

It generated 197 million views globally within 24 hours of its release last month.